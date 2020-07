-

A fire that had started in a house in Wella Road in Pethiyagoda, Kelaniya, has gutted 6 houses in the vicinity.

It is suspected that the fire has been caused by an electrical shortage in a house.

The Fire Brigade of the Colombo Municipal Council and Sri Lanka Army officers have collaborated to completely extinguish the fire.

Reportedly, no person has been injured in the fire.

Kelaniya Police is investigating into the incident.