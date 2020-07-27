-

The Presidential Commission of Inquiry on political victimization has informed the court that Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) Leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake and 2 others will not be called before the Commission until the Appeal Court case on the matter concludes.

Along with Dissanayake, former Director of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Shani Abeysekara, and Senior State Counsel Janaka Bandara will also won’t be summoned to record statements on the matter.

Previously, 17 parties, including Dissanayake and Abeysekara, were issued summons to appear before the Presidential Commission regarding the complaint lodged by Chairman of Avant-Garde Nissanka Senadhipathi on the alleged loss incurred by his company due to arbitrary takeover.

Subsequently, JVP Leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake and former Director of CID Shani Abeysekara filed two writ applications at the Court of Appeal seeking a court order to cancel the summoning order issued on them by the Presidential Commission.

Meanwhile, the Attorney General informed the Presidential Commission the Commission cannot issue notices to Senior State Counsel Janaka Bandara, stating that the Commission has no power to investigate the Attorney General or his officials under Section 16 of the Commission of Inquiry Act.