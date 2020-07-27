-

The Ministry of Health confirmed that fifteen more patients infected with COVID-19 have completely recovered from the disease.

The recovered patients have been discharged from their respective hospitals today (27).

Accordingly, the total count of recoveries from COVID-19 has increased to 2,121.

Following the detection of 12 more coronavirus-positive cases during the last 24 hours ending from 6 am today, Sri Lanka’s infections tally has soared to 2,782.

According to the Epidemiology Unit, 650 of them are currently medical care at selected hospitals.

Sri Lanka has witnessed 11 deaths from the virus so far.