New hotlines to report drug rackets, illegal assets and others crimes

July 27, 2020   03:47 pm

-

Sri Lanka Police says that two new hotlines will be introduced for the public to provide information regarding criminal activities such as drug rackets and organized crime.

Police Spokesman SSP Jaliya Senaratne said that the hotlines will be operated by a secret unit at the Police Headquarters and will come into operation from tomorrow (July 28).

The public can provide the information by calling the following hotlines: 1997 & 1917

The police release states that the information provided by the general public has proved to be very important in the task of eradicating dangerous drugs, and that based on such information a number of raids have been carried out in the past on large-scale drug trafficking rackets. 

