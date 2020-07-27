Buddhist Dhamma schools to reopen in August

July 27, 2020   05:46 pm

Buddhist Dhamma schools, which are currently closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, will recommence under two stages, stated the Department of Buddhist Affairs.

Accordingly, Grades 1 to 5 of Dhamma schools will reopen on August 23 and Grades 6 to 13 will reopen on August 16.

Issuing a statement, Commissioner General of Buddhist Affairs Sunanda Kariyapperuma said that reopening should take place in accordance with the relevant health instructions issued by the government.

