Buddhist Dhamma schools to reopen in August
July 27, 2020 05:46 pm
Buddhist Dhamma schools, which are currently closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, will recommence under two stages, stated the Department of Buddhist Affairs.
Accordingly, Grades 1 to 5 of Dhamma schools will reopen on August 23 and Grades 6 to 13 will reopen on August 16.
Issuing a statement, Commissioner General of Buddhist Affairs Sunanda Kariyapperuma said that reopening should take place in accordance with the relevant health instructions issued by the government.