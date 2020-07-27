Sergeant of Colombo Remand Prison arrested for helping drug traffickers

-

A Sergeant attached to the Colombo Remand Prison has been arrested by police for allegedly assisting underworld drug traffickers.

The prison officer in question was arrested at Peliyagoda today (27) by officers of the Western Province (North) Crimes Division, under the supervision of Senior DIG in charge of Western Province Deshabandu Tennakoon.

Information has been uncovered that the arrested Sergeant, dressed in his official uniform, had provided security for the transport of large sums of money earned through the drug trade in a car, during the period when the quarantine curfew was in effect.

The 36-year-old suspect is a Sergeant attached to the Colombo Remand Prison while it has been revealed that he had engaged in the racket along with the suspect Rohan Pradeep, who was arrested and detained over his involvement in handling the drug money of imprisoned underworld criminal ‘Kosgoda Tharaka’.

The arrested Sergeant is currently detained at the Peliyagoda police station.