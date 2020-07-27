FR petition filed to repatriate COVID-19 affected Sri Lankans abroad

-

A fundamental rights petition has been filed at the Supreme Court seeking a court order on the government to repatriate Sri Lankans living abroad affected by the COVID-19 epidemic.

The petition has been filed by Attorney-at-Law Nagananda Kodituwakku.

The Attorney General on behalf of the President, Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi, and the Immigration and Emigration Controller have been named defendants of the petition.

Petitioner Nagananda Kodithuwakku points out that a large number of Sri Lankans living abroad, including in the Middle East, have been severely affected by the COVID-19 epidemic.

Nearly 40 such affected persons have now deceased, he added.

Petitioner further pointed out Sri Lankans citizens living abroad have a legal right under the Constitution to return to their homeland.