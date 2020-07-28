Covid-19 cases in Sri Lanka at 2,805

Covid-19 cases in Sri Lanka at 2,805

July 28, 2020   07:45 am

-

Another person has tested positive for COVID-19 last night (27), increasing the confirmed positive cases tally to 2,805, the Ministry of Health said.

According to the Department of Government Information, this fresh coronavirus case is an individual who had arrived from Saudi Arabia.

Thereby, 23 fresh cases have been confirmed yesterday. Seventeen of them are inmates at the Rehabilitation Centre in Senapura and 05 are arrivals from Qatar.
 
As per the Epidemiology Unit’s statistics, 673 patients infected with the virus are currently under medical care at hospitals.

In the meantime, the number of recoveries from the disease in Sri Lanka moved up to 2,103 earlier today after 09 patients were discharged from hospitals upon returning to health.

Sri Lanka has thus far witnessed 11 deaths due to the virus outbreak.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories