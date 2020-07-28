Covid-19 cases in Sri Lanka at 2,805

-

Another person has tested positive for COVID-19 last night (27), increasing the confirmed positive cases tally to 2,805, the Ministry of Health said.

According to the Department of Government Information, this fresh coronavirus case is an individual who had arrived from Saudi Arabia.

Thereby, 23 fresh cases have been confirmed yesterday. Seventeen of them are inmates at the Rehabilitation Centre in Senapura and 05 are arrivals from Qatar.



As per the Epidemiology Unit’s statistics, 673 patients infected with the virus are currently under medical care at hospitals.

In the meantime, the number of recoveries from the disease in Sri Lanka moved up to 2,103 earlier today after 09 patients were discharged from hospitals upon returning to health.

Sri Lanka has thus far witnessed 11 deaths due to the virus outbreak.