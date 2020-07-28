Associate of Kudu Hemamala arrested

July 28, 2020   11:01 am

-

A person linked to the drug racket of large-scale drug trafficker Sriyani Hemamala alias ‘Kudu Hemamala’ has been arrested by the Police Special Task Force (STF).

The arrest has been made during a search of a house in the Rajagiriya area, stated the STF.

Two motorcycles with fake number plates and an unregistered motorcycle have been found concealed at the house.

The arrested suspect has been identified as Ahangama Vithanarachchilage Praveen Malsara.

He has been handed over to the Welikada Police Station for further investigations.

