12-hour water cut for several areas in Galle

July 28, 2020   12:23 pm

A 12-hour water cut will be imposed in parts of Galle from this afternoon (28), the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) said.

The water cut will be in effect from 2 pm today until 2 am tomorrow morning (29).

Habaraduwa, Akmeemana, Hapugala, Ahangama, Bope, Poddala, Rathgama and Dodanduwa areas will experience the relevant water cuts, NWSDB said.

The water cut is being imposed due to essential electric repairs at the ‘Mandaudaraka’ pumping station in Mahagalla.

