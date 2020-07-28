State institutions to purchase furniture only from local suppliers

July 28, 2020   01:24 pm

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa says that state institutions have been advised to purchase necessary furniture only from local suppliers, stated President’s Media Division.

The President stated that the objective of the decision was to promote local business.

President Rajapaksa joined a public meeting organized in Thalawathugoda by former Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapaksa.

The President expressed these views responding to a question raised by a group of furniture manufacturers in Moratuwa at the meeting.

