Sri Lanka reports record number of recoveries in single day

July 28, 2020   02:30 pm

The Ministry of Health stated that 175 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from their respective hospital following complete recovery.

This is the largest number of recoveries reported in Sri Lanka within a single day.

Accordingly, the total number of recoveries recorded in the country has moved to 2,296 cases.

Sri Lanka has reported a total of 2,805 coronavirus cases so far.

Among them, 498 active cases are under medical care at selected hospitals.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka has witnessed 11 deaths from the virus thus far.

