Two more foreign arrivals add to COVID-19 case count

July 28, 2020   05:02 pm

Two more foreign arrivals have tested positive for coronavirus infections, according to the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry.

The new cases have been identified among the recent arrivals from the United Arab Emirates.

Accordingly, the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the country stands at 2,807.

Among them, 500 active cases are under medical care at selected hospitals.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka has witnessed 11 deaths from the virus thus far.

