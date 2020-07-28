Rs. 11 bn misused at Central Cultural Fund  committee report

-

The committee appointed to probe the financial misuse of at the Central Cultural Fund has handed over its report to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa today (28).

The report states that Rs. 11 billion was misappropriated during the three-year period from 2016 to 2019, the Office of the Prime Minister said.

It further reveals an unauthorized removal of Rs. 400 million from the Fund during the Presidential Election in 2019.