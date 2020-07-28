Email addresses, fax number introduced to provide information on drugs, underworld

July 28, 2020   06:49 pm

The Police Headquarters has introduced two e-mail addresses and a fax number to provide information on narcotic drugs, underworld figures, and drug traffickers.

These e-mail addresses and fax numbers are introduced in addition to the two hotline numbers - 1997 and 1917 - introduced previously.

Information on narcotic drugs can be provided through the email address 1997@police.lk while the email address 1917@police.lk can be used to report criminal gangs and drug traffickers.

In addition, the relevant information can be provided in writing by faxing 011 2440 440, the Police Headquarters said.

