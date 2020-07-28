Wariyapola Prison guard interdicted

-

A prison guard attached to the Wariyapola Prison has been interdicted over drug related charges.

He has been interdicted on charges of supplying drugs to detainees.

This was confirmed by the Commissioner General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya.

Meanwhile, a person has been arrested for throwing a parcel at a group of inmates as they boarded a prison bus to be taken back to the Kalutara Prison from the court complex.

The man had run away from the scene after throwing the parcel before being caught by a prison guard who chased after him.

The Prison guard had been injured in a brawl between him and the suspect and is currently receiving treatment at the Nagoda Hospital in Kalutara.

The suspect was handed over to the Kalutara South Police, where he is detained and interrogated.