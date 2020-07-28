Two fresh Covid-19 cases lift total count to 2,807

-

Two persons have tested positive for COVID-19 this evening (28), increasing the confirmed positive cases tally to 2,807, says the Ministry of Health.

Thereby, 04 fresh cases have been confirmed so far within the day.

The Department of Government Information says all four positive cases are arrivals from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to statistics, 500 patients infected with the virus are currently under medical care at hospitals.

In the meantime, the number of recoveries from the disease in Sri Lanka has moved up to 2,296 earlier today as a record total of 175 were discharged from hospitals upon making complete recoveries.

The daily situation report issued by the Epidemiology Unit mentioned that 130 of these recoveries were confirmed from the Kandakadu Treatment Centre. Six were from Infectious Disease Hospital, 02 from Welikada Base Hospital, another 02 from Iranawila Hospital, 13 from Kattankudy Base Hospital and the remaining 22 from Army Hospital in Panagoda.

Sri Lanka has thus far witnessed 11 deaths due to the virus outbreak.