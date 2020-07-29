165 civilians at SLAF quarantine centre in Vanni released

-

A group of 165 civilians, who were under quarantine at the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) facility in Vanni, have been released this morning (29) upon completing the procedure.

This Quarantine Centre operated by the SLAF was established on the instructions of the Commander of the Air Force, Air Marshal Sumangala Dias in order to support the government’s efforts in controlling the spread of COVID-19 in Sri Lanka.

These persons have been confirmed to be COVID-19 negative through PCR tests.

They have also been instructed to be in self isolation for a further 14-day period in compliance with health precautions, the SLAF said.

In the meantime, 555 civilians at the quarantine centres (QCs) operated by Sri Lanka Army are set to leave for homes today after completing the procedure.

The National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) said 118 from the Periyakadu QC, 193 from the Purawasakulam QC, 176 from the Kahagolla QC and 68 from the Punanai QC will accordingly be released within the day.

Thereby, 27,494 persons at quarantine facilities have been sent home after completing the procedure.

The NOCPCO says 3,102 individuals are still under isolation at 40 quarantine facilities across the country.



In the meantime, 31 persons have landed in the country from the United Kingdom and Qatar this morning (28).

According to the NOCPCO, 03 were arrivals from London and the remaining 29 were arrivals from Doha.

All the arrivals are slated to be moved to the quarantine centres operated by the Tri-forces.