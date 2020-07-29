Two wanted Negombo Prison Chief Jailors surrender to court

-

The two Negombo Prison Chief Jailors on whom arrest warrants had been issued have surrendered to the Negombo Magistrate’s Court.

They had been issued arrest warrants over a case of providing special facilities to inmates.

Accordingly, Chief Jailors Sarath Bandara and Nishantha Senarathna have surrendered to the court this morning (29).

On July 22, the Criminal Investigation Departent (CID), on the directives of the Attorney General, obtained arrest warrants from the Negombo Magistrate on four officials at the Negombo Prison including the interdicted Superintendent P. W.W. U. P. Anuradha Sampayo, Chief Jailors Sarath Bandara and Nishantha Senaratne and Jailor Kalinga Kaluaggala.

Interdicted Superintendent Sampayo later filed a writ petition before the Appeals Court seeking an injunction to prevent him from being arrested by the CID.

Jailor Kalinga Kaluaggala surrendered to the CID on July 24 and was taken under remand custody.