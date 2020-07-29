Formal investigation against interdicted Wariyapola Prison guard

-

A prison guard attached to the Wariyapola Prison has been interdicted on charges of supplying drugs to 04 detainees, the Department of Prisons confirmed yesterday (28).

However, there is no evidence against the guard that he smuggled drugs into the prison premises, the Department said.

The Prisons Department further stated that a formal investigation has been launched into the incident.

Meanwhile, the prison sergeant who was arrested on charges of aiding and abetting heroin trafficking while on duty at the prison has been allowed to be interrogated under detention.

The said sergeant has been arrested on Monday (July 27) by the Peliyagoda Police.

Police Media Division stated that the Kaduwela Magistrate allowed him to be detained for a period of 7 days.