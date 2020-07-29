Covid-19 recoveries in Sri Lanka at 2,317

-

Total recoveries from Covid-19 in Sri Lanka have escalated to 2,317 today (29) as 21 patients were discharged from hospitals upon making complete recoveries.

The daily situation report issued by the Epidemiology Unit says that 03 of these recoveries were confirmed from the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH). Eleven were from Welikanda Base Hospital, 01 from Iranawila Hospital, 02 each from Kattankudy Base Hospital, Panagoda Army Hospital and Kamburugamuwa District General Hospital.

In the meantime, Covid-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka escalated to 2,809 as two more persons tested positive for the virus on Tuesday (28).

According to statistics, 482 patients infected with the virus are currently under medical care at hospitals.

Sri Lanka has thus far witnessed 11 deaths due to the virus outbreak.