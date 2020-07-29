School holidays during election week

-

The Ministry of Education has decided to grant leave to all government schools during the week of the general election.

Education Minister Dullas Alahapperuma mentioned this during a press conference held earlier today (29).

Accordingly, schools will be closed on the 4th, 5th, 6th, and 7th of August.

The holiday is applicable to students in grades 11, 12, and 13 of all schools in the island as their academic activities resumed on Monday (July 27).