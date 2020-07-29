Bus driver arrested over fatal accident on Nugegoda Flyover remanded

-

The driver of the private arrested over the fatal accident on the Nugegoda Flyover which killed an army soldier has been remanded until the 27th of August.

Nugegoda Magistrate delivered the order when the suspect was produced before courts today (29).

Director of the Legal Division of Police, SSP Ruwan Gunasekara, speaking to the media following court proceeding, said, in exercise of the powers vested on the Attorney General, they hope to file direct indictment before the High Court against the driver, without conducting a preliminary investigation.

On the 20th of July, an army soldier was killed and two others were left injured after a vehicle belonging to the army collided with a private bus on the Nugegoda flyover.

The two injured persons included a Captain and a soldier of the Sri Lanka Army, who had been travelling in a cab.

Police said that a bus speeding towards Colombo had attempted to overtake another bus when it collided head-on with the oncoming army cab.

The soldier who was driving the army cab was killed on the spot. The two injured passengers were admitted to the Colombo National Hospital in critical condition.

The deceased was identified as a 35-year-old resident of Ambalangoda.

The driver of the private bus was subsequently booked on murder charges and remanded until today after being produced before courts.

In the meantime, joining Ada Derana Big Focus programme today (29), the Police Media Spokesperson SSP Jaliya Senaratne said an appeal has been submitted to the Road Passenger Transport Authority, seeking the revocation of the licence of the bus driver.