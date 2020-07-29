Prison guard hospitalized after assault by commissioner

-

An investigation has been launched into a case of assault between two officials of the Welikada Prison, stated the Department of Prisons.

Reportedly, a disagreement between a prison guard and a Commissioner of Prison last night (28) had escalated resulting in the commissioner attacking the guard.

The prison guard had been hospitalized and is currently receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital, said Commissioner of Prisons (Administration) Chandana Ekanayake.

However, it is reported that the condition of the injured prison guard is not critical.

Commissioner General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya has taken measures to appoint a team led by a Commissioner of Prison to inquire into the incident.

Reportedly, a statement has been recorded from the Commissioner of Prison involved in the incident.