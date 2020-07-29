PM appoints an archaeological advisory committee
Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has appointed an Archaeological Advisory Committee to assist with the safeguarding of the country’s archeological sites.
The relevant letters of appointment were handed over to the committee members at Temple Trees on Wednesday (29).
The 20-member advisory committee is tasked with advising the subject minister on matters concerning archaeology in the country, providing advice for special projects, policy making, archaeological site observation and assisting with promoting development activities.
The committee is comprised of the following members:
1.Anunayake of the Asgiri Chapter Ven. Wedaruwe Dharmakeerthi Sri Ratanapala Thero
2. Chief Sanganayake of Dhakshina Lanka Ven. Metaramba Hemarathana Thero
3. Viharadhikari of Ruwanweli Maha Chaithyaramaya Ven. Pallegama Hemarathana Thero
4. Archaeological Chakravarthi Ven. Ellawala Medhananda Thero
5. Ven. Alikewela Seelananda Thero
6. Ven. Yatigaloluwe Wimalarathana Thero
7. Chief Incumbent of Somawathi Rajamaha Vihara Ven. Pahamune Sri Sumangala Thero
8. Professor Ven. Induragare Dhammarathana Thero
9. Dr. Ven. Maduruoye Dhammissara Thero
10. Former Director-General of Archaeology Dr. Siran Deraniyagala
11. Archaeologist Professor T. G. Kulatunga
12. Dr. Gamini Wijesuriya
13. Prof. Nimal De Silva
14. Engineer Gemunu Silva
15. Professor Anura Manatunga
16. Architect Ashley De Vos
17. Professor Raj Somadeva
18. W.M.S. Weerasekara
19. Sirinimal Laddusinghe
20. Professor Munidasa Padmasiri Ranaweera