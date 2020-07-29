Maximum charge set for dengue tests

Maximum charge set for dengue tests

July 29, 2020   06:24 pm

-

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has issued a gazette setting a maximum fee for laboratory tests carried out to diagnose dengue virus infection.

Accordingly, a maximum charge has been set for the following tests:

NSI Antigen Test for Dengue – Rs 1,200 per test and report
Full Blood Count (FBC) Test – Rs 400 per test and report

The new charges will be in effect from today (July 29), stated Major Genral Shantha Dissanayake (Retd.), Chairman of CAA, issuing a notice.

The notice further read that the no medical test laboratory can charge or levy any charges or fees directly or indirectly for conducting laboratory test mentioned above, above the maximum charge specified.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories