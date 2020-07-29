Maximum charge set for dengue tests

-

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has issued a gazette setting a maximum fee for laboratory tests carried out to diagnose dengue virus infection.

Accordingly, a maximum charge has been set for the following tests:

NSI Antigen Test for Dengue – Rs 1,200 per test and report

Full Blood Count (FBC) Test – Rs 400 per test and report

The new charges will be in effect from today (July 29), stated Major Genral Shantha Dissanayake (Retd.), Chairman of CAA, issuing a notice.

The notice further read that the no medical test laboratory can charge or levy any charges or fees directly or indirectly for conducting laboratory test mentioned above, above the maximum charge specified.