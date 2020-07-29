Ministry sets out relief for students facing scholarship exam

-

The Ministry of Education has decided to add 15 extra minutes the time duration given for students to ‘answer the first question paper of the Grade Scholarship examination this year.

Accordingly, the time set to answer the first question paper will be extended from current 45 minutes to 1 hour.

The Education Minister speaking at a press conference today (29) said that this measure is taken to provide some relief for the students who were unable attend school for over 4 months due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Ministry has also decided to reduce the number of questions the students have answer in the second question paper of the examination.

Thereby, students will only have to answer 3 questions as opposed to the previous 4 questions from the second paper.

The Grade 05 Scholarship examination for the year 2020 is scheduled to be held on October 11.