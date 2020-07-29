Repatriation of Sri Lankans to resume from Friday

-

The repatriation of Sri Lankans stranded abroad due to COVID-19 pandemic will resume from the 31st of July, according to Admiral Jayanath Colombage, Additional Secretary to the President for Foreign Relations.

With the identification of COVID-19 patients from the Kandakadu Rehabilitation Center, steps were taken to restrict the repatriation of Sri Lankans abroad from the June 15 due to the increase in the number of cases of coronavirus infections in the country.

However, Admiral Colombage stated that the government has decided to resume the repatriation process considering the current situation in the country.

Meanwhile, 29 Sri Lankans in Qatar arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) early this morning (29) while 3 more Sri Lankans in England returned to the country last night (28).