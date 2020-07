-

An illicit Ethanol distillery in the Mahaheenatigala area in Kalutara South has been raided by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) today (29), stated Police Media Division.

Reportedly, 4,000 liters of Ethanol have been taken into custody during the raid.

According to Ada Derana correspondent, advance technology has been used for the production of liquor at the distillery.