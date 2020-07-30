More arrivals from three foreign countries

-

Another group of individuals has been brought to the island from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar and India.

Forty from Abu Dhabi, 02 from Doha and 77 from Chennai are among these arrivals, the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) said.

The arrivals are to be placed under quarantine at the facilities run by the tri-forces.

In the meantime, 174 civilians at the tri-forces-operated quarantine facilities are set to leave for homes today as they have successfully completed the procedure.

The NOCPCO says 28,323 have been released from these quarantine centres so far while 2,298 are still under quarantine.

Meanwhile, it is reported that Sri Lanka has thus far carried out 155,540 PCR tests.