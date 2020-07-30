Nearly 10,000 Sri Lankan migrant workers lost their jobs - SLBFE

July 30, 2020   11:37 am

Nearly 10,000 Sri Lankans in the Middle East and other countries have lost their jobs, according to Mangala Randeniya, Deputy General Manager and Spokesperson of Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE).

Meanwhile, the Bureau stated that it is ready to provide all necessary facilities to repatriate workers who wish to return to Sri Lanka.

Randeniya stated that about 40,000 Sri Lankan workers have already applied to return to the island.

