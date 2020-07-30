Full list of ousted UNP members

-

The Working Committee of the United National Party (UNP) on Tuesday (28) approved the suspension of party memberships of 115 members.

Accordingly, 54 members who had submitted nominations from the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) and another 61 Local Government members were expelled from the party.

Several top figures of the party including Ajith P. Perera, Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka, Sujeewa Senasinghe and Ranjan Ramanayake are also among the ousted members.

However, the decision on the suspending the UNP membership of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya leader Sajith Premadasa is to be taken soon, according to sources from the party.

The list of the UNP members who were ousted for submitting nominations fron the SJB is as follows:

1. Leonard Karunaratne

2. Ajantha Niroshan Padukka

3. M. Jayantha de Silva

4. Hasitha Wijesinghe

5. U. George Perera

6. U.G. Chandrasoma Saranalal

7. Rose Fernando

8. Ranjan Ramanayake

9. Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka

10. Attorney-at-Law Ajith P. Perera

11. Jagath Premalal Pinnagodawithana

12. P.D. Abeyratne

13. R.P. Samaranayake

14. P.M. Samantha Aruna Kumara

15. H.S. Sampath Sanjeewa

16. Padmalal de Alwis

17. N.D. Kapila Nandana Nakandala

18. Hiranya Herath Ranaweera

19. Jayalath Bandara Dissanayake

20. Ashoka Priyantha Bandara

21. M.N. Hussain Kiyas

22. Attorney-at-Law B.H. Jayantha Jayaweera

23. S. Tennakoon Nilame

24. T.V.K Gamini

25. S.A. Sujeewa

26. P.A. Karunadasa

27. Aruna Sirisena

28. Chandradasa Galappaththi

29. Indunil Thushara Amarasena

30. Nalin Bandara Jayamaha

31. Ashok Ranjan Abeysinghe

32. Preethi Mohan Perera

33. D.P. Ajith Rohana

34. B.M. Bandula Priyantha Bandaranaike

35. E.D. Lionel Chandrawansa

36. Jeyananda Singh Kokilanath Singh

37. P. Sahidu

38. Rohana Bandara Wijesundara

39. R.W. Dharmadasa

40. R.m. Suranga Ratnayake

41. Anil Ratnayake

42. S.H.M. Ansar

43. M.M. Donald

44. Sidney Jayaratne

45. R.M. Ratnayake

46. H.M. Upali Senaratne

47. Vadivel Suresh

48. W.H.M. Dharmasena

49. Harinda Dharmadasa

50. Irwin Sampath Jayasuriya

51. D.M. Lakshan Dissanayake

52. W. Suresh Sanjeewa

53. Sarathchandra Ramanayake

54. Sujeewa Senasinghe



The list of the Local Government members who were expelled from the party is produced below: