Full list of ousted UNP members
July 30, 2020 11:48 am
The Working Committee of the United National Party (UNP) on Tuesday (28) approved the suspension of party memberships of 115 members.
Accordingly, 54 members who had submitted nominations from the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) and another 61 Local Government members were expelled from the party.
Several top figures of the party including Ajith P. Perera, Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka, Sujeewa Senasinghe and Ranjan Ramanayake are also among the ousted members.
However, the decision on the suspending the UNP membership of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya leader Sajith Premadasa is to be taken soon, according to sources from the party.
The list of the UNP members who were ousted for submitting nominations fron the SJB is as follows:
1. Leonard Karunaratne
2. Ajantha Niroshan Padukka
3. M. Jayantha de Silva
4. Hasitha Wijesinghe
5. U. George Perera
6. U.G. Chandrasoma Saranalal
7. Rose Fernando
8. Ranjan Ramanayake
9. Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka
10. Attorney-at-Law Ajith P. Perera
11. Jagath Premalal Pinnagodawithana
12. P.D. Abeyratne
13. R.P. Samaranayake
14. P.M. Samantha Aruna Kumara
15. H.S. Sampath Sanjeewa
16. Padmalal de Alwis
17. N.D. Kapila Nandana Nakandala
18. Hiranya Herath Ranaweera
19. Jayalath Bandara Dissanayake
20. Ashoka Priyantha Bandara
21. M.N. Hussain Kiyas
22. Attorney-at-Law B.H. Jayantha Jayaweera
23. S. Tennakoon Nilame
24. T.V.K Gamini
25. S.A. Sujeewa
26. P.A. Karunadasa
27. Aruna Sirisena
28. Chandradasa Galappaththi
29. Indunil Thushara Amarasena
30. Nalin Bandara Jayamaha
31. Ashok Ranjan Abeysinghe
32. Preethi Mohan Perera
33. D.P. Ajith Rohana
34. B.M. Bandula Priyantha Bandaranaike
35. E.D. Lionel Chandrawansa
36. Jeyananda Singh Kokilanath Singh
37. P. Sahidu
38. Rohana Bandara Wijesundara
39. R.W. Dharmadasa
40. R.m. Suranga Ratnayake
41. Anil Ratnayake
42. S.H.M. Ansar
43. M.M. Donald
44. Sidney Jayaratne
45. R.M. Ratnayake
46. H.M. Upali Senaratne
47. Vadivel Suresh
48. W.H.M. Dharmasena
49. Harinda Dharmadasa
50. Irwin Sampath Jayasuriya
51. D.M. Lakshan Dissanayake
52. W. Suresh Sanjeewa
53. Sarathchandra Ramanayake
54. Sujeewa Senasinghe
The list of the Local Government members who were expelled from the party is produced below: