Employee of Lankapura Divisional Secretariat tests COVID-19 positive

An office assistant of the Lankapura Divisional Secretariat in Polonnaruwa have tested positive for COVID-19 infection, confirmed Director-General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe.

The case has been detected when the entire staff of the Divisional Secretariat had been subjected to a random PCR test session.

The infected patient has been identified to be a close associate of a coronavirus-positive patient from the Kandakadu Rehabilitation Center.

The Department of Government Information stated that measures will take to identify, test and quarantine the associates of the patient.

Meanwhile, the Lankapura Divisional Secretariat has been temporarily shut down.