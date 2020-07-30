COVID-19: Recoveries hit 2,333 as sixteen cases regain health

-

The Ministry of Health says 16 more patients infected with the novel coronavirus have recovered from the disease.

Accordingly, the total number of recoveries reported in the country has escalated to 2,333.

In the meantime, an office assistant of the Lankapura District Secretariat in Polonnaruwa tested positive for COVID-19 today (30). It is reported that he is a close associate of a coronavirus-positive patient from the Kandakadu Rehabilitation Centre.

Thereby, confirmed COVID-19 cases in Sri Lanka now stand at 2,811.

The Epidemiology Unit says 467 patients infected with the virus are currently under medical care at hospitals.

Sri Lanka has thus far witnessed 11 deaths due to the virus outbreak.