The National Water Supply and Drainage Board says that the water supply to most parts of Colombo will be under low pressure for 10 hours from 2.00 p.m. to 12.00 midnight today (30).

Accordingly the water supply to Colombo 01, 02, 03, 07, 08, 09, 10, 12, 13 and 14 areas will be under low pressure.

This is due to urgent repairs being carried out to the water supply line.