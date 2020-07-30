Random PCR tests from August

-

The Ministry of Health has decided to implement a program, covering all divisions of Health Medical Officers, to carry out PCR tests from August 01.

Dr. Sudath Samaraweera, Chief Epidemiologist at Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry, said that it has been planned to conduct PCR tests on random samples of the population of each division of Health Medical Officers.

It is expected to conduct 37,000 PCR tests per month through this program, added Samaraweera.