CID grills siblings of Negombo Prison SP evading arrest

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has recorded statements from two siblings of interdicted Superintendent (SP) of the Negombo Prison, Anuruddha Sampayo, who is still evading arrest.

The CID had recorded statements from the brother and sister of the Superintendent of Prison for around 02 hours, an official said.

The questioning was carried out after summoning them to the CID head office earlier today (30), he said.

On July 22, the Negombo Magistrate issued arrest warrants on Anuruddha Sampayo and 03 other officials of the Negombo Prison.

This was after the Attorney General directed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to obtain warrants and arrest the 04 officials of the Negombo Prison.

Accordingly, arrest warrants had been issued on the interdicted Superintendent P.W.W.U.P. Anuruddha Sampayo, Chief Jailors Sarath Bandara and Nishantha Senaratne and Jailor Kalinga Kaluaggala.

Negombo Prisons Jailor Kalinga Kaluaggala surrendered to the CID on July 25 and was subsequently remanded while Chief Jailors Sarath Bandara and Nishantha Senarathna surrendered to the Negombo Magistrate’s Court yesterday (29).

They were also ordered remanded after being produced before the court.

Meanwhile, the interdicted Prison Superintendent Sampayo, who is still evading arrest, had filed a writ petition at the Court of Appeal, seeking an injunction preventing him from being arrested by the CID.