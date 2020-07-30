Three including foreigner test positive as Covid-19 tally hits 2,814
July 30, 2020 08:50 pm
Three more persons have tested positive for novel coronavirus increasing the total number of confirmed cases reported in the country to 2,814.
The three new cases include a foreigner who had arrived from Turkey, a Sri Lankan who had returned from United Arab Emirates (UAE) and another Sri Lankan returnee from Qatar.
Four new cases have been reported so far today (30). Earlier today, a resident of Lankapura had tested positive for Covid-19.
Accordingly 470 patients infected with the virus are undergoing treatment at hospitals while the total number of recoveries has climbed to 2,333.