Suspect who hurled contraband into Polonnaruwa Prison arrested

-

The suspect who hurled cannabis and tobacco over the wall of Polonnaruwa Prison has been apprehended.

The arrest was made by the Polonnaruwa Police personnel at around 11.30 am on Thursday (30) after it was informed that the suspect in question had been under the custody of prison officers.

According to reports, the suspect had thrown 1.59g of cannabis and 56.15g of tobacco into the Polonnaruwa Prison.

The 22-year-old has been identified as a resident of Ethumalpitiya area in Polonnaruwa. He will be produced before the Polonnaruwa Magistrate’s Court today (31).

Polonnaruwa Police is probing the incident further.