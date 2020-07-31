Appeals Court suspends HC trial on Avant-Garde bribery case

-

An interim order has been issued suspending the trial before Colombo High Court regarding the bribery case against Avant-Garde Chairman Nissanka Yapa Senadhipathi and former Chairman of Rakna Lanka, Major General (Retired) Palitha Fernando.

The order was delivered by the Appeals Court’s judge bench when the revision application filed by Senadhipathi and Fernando was taken up this morning (31).

Accordingly, fixing the revision application for support on September 02, the Appeals Court issued notices to the Bribery Commission to present its submissions with regard to the lawsuit on the scheduled date.

Senadhipathi and Fernando had filed the said revision application seeking an interim order staying the proceedings pertaining to the Avant-Garde bribery case before the Colombo High Court.

The Bribery Commission had lodged the case against the duo for allegedly soliciting and accepting a bribe of Rs 35.5 million to maintain a floating armoury at the Galle Fort during the administration of the former government.