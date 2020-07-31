UNP expels 37 more Local Govt. members

July 31, 2020   01:33 pm

Another 37 Local Government members of the United National Party (UNP) have been temporarily expelled from the party.

The party membership of these members was suspended for the time being as they had endorsed other political parties, the Legal Secretary of the UNP stated.

This move comes days after the UNP’s Working Committee ousted 54 members, who had submitted nominations from the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), along with another 61 Local Government members.

Several top figures of the party including Ajith P. Perera, Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka, Sujeewa Senasinghe and Ranjan Ramanayake were also among the ousted members.

