58 more Covid-19 recoveries brings total to 2,391

July 31, 2020   01:39 pm

Fifty-eight more Covid-19 infected patients have fully recovered and have been discharged from hospitals, the Ministry of Health said.

Accordingly the total number of recoveries in Sri Lanka has increased to 2,391.

Fifty patients being treated at the Kandakadu Treatment Center, 05 patients from the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID), 02 from the Minuwangoda Base Hospital and a patient from Welikanda Base Hospital have been discharged.

A total of 2,814 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus have been reported in the country so far while 412 of them are still being treated at hospitals. 

