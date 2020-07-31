Healthcare guidelines for the Parliament handed over

-

The Director General of Health Services Dr Anil Jasinghe today officially handed over the Healthcare Guidelines prepared for the Parliament of Sri Lanka by the Ministry of Health.

The guidelines, also applicable for the MPs of the new Parliament, were handed over to the Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake.

The set of guidelines will be essential for the conduct of sessions in a safe environment post General Election, as measure of facing the challenges of COVID-19, he said.

These guidelines were prepared by the Ministry of Health at the request of the Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake.

A group of health officials representing the Ministry of Health accompanied by the Deputy Director General Dr. Laxman Gamlath had visited the Parliament premises on the July 22 to instruct on the measures to be taken complying with health guidelines post general elections in preparation of a mechanism to protect the dignitaries including the Members of Parliament who will be attending Parliament sittings, the Parliament staff and the security forces from the COVID-19 virus post General Election.