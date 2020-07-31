Liquor shops closed on August 5 & 6

Liquor shops closed on August 5 & 6

July 31, 2020   06:52 pm

-

The Department of Excise says that all liquor shops across the island will remain closed on August 05 and 06 in view of the General Election.

The department said that the Commissioner General of Excise has ordered the closure of all liquor stores on Wednesday and Thursday, as per a request from the Election Commission due to the parliamentary election to be held on August 05.

The department warned that the law will be strictly enforced against excise license holders who fail comply with the directive and their licenses suspended. 

The general public is requested to submit any complaints or information pertaining to this directive to the hotline ‘1913’.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories