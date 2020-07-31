Relative of COVID-19 case from Lankapura DS tests positive

-

COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka escalated to 2,815 as another person tested positive for the virus today (31).

This person is a relative of the COVID-19 patient identified from the Lankapura Divisional Secretariat, the Department of Government Information said.

According to statistics, 413 patients infected with the virus are currently under medical care at hospitals.

In the meantime, the number of recoveries from the disease in Sri Lanka moved up to 2,391 earlier today as 58 patients were discharged from hospitals upon making returning to health.