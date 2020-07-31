Nearly 23kg of heroin seized from house in Wellampitiya

Nearly 23kg of heroin seized from house in Wellampitiya

July 31, 2020   10:29 pm

-

A stash of narcotics has been seized from a house in the area of Brandiyawatta, Wellampitiya.

According to reports, the haul contained nearly 23kg of heroin.

In the meantime, a suspect has also been taken into custody from the house where the heroin cache was discovered.

The raid was jointly carried out by Army personnel and the officers of the Police Special Task Force, acting on a tip-off received by the Army intelligence officials.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories