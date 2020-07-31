Shani Abeysekara remanded

-

Former Director of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Shani Abeysekara, arrested and interrogated on the charges of fabricating evidence pertaining to a firearm case, has been remanded until the 7th of August.

The Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) had taken him into custody at around 7.05 am today at his residence in Matha Road, Colombo 08.

Abeysekara was subsequently taken to the CCD where he was interrogated for nearly 8 hours for allegedly fabricating evidence over a firearms case.

He was subsequently produced before Gampaha Magistrate in the evening.



Back in 2013, eight suspects including the former Police DIG Vaas Gunawardena, his wife, and son were placed under arrest after they were identified as suspects in the murder of businessman Mohamed Siyam.

Later, probes were also carried out into Gunawardena’s alleged illegal possession of weapons.

During the investigations, the CID had presented submissions to the court that a stash of weapons purportedly owned by Gunawardena was recovered from a house in the area of Kalagedihena in Gampaha.

The owner of the house and his wife were arrested this year, under the orders of Gampaha Magistrate.

However, two police officers, the owner of the house and his wife, who gave evidence on the recovered weapons stash recently, had altered their testimonies, saying that the said weapons cache was hidden at the said location by the former CID director himself.

Accordingly, based on these revised testimonies, the CCD launched an investigation into the incident under the directives of the IGP and arrested Abeysekara this morning.