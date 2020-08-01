Eid al-Adha, an occasion to embrace greatness of Allah & spirit of peaceful coexistence

-

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, in his message for Eid al-Adha today (01), offered his felicitations to all Sri Lankan Muslims and their fellow devotees across the world who are celebrating the festival.

“On this day of Hajj, Muslims commemorate immense sacrifices made by Nabi Ibrahim and his family members in honour and respect of God. During this season, a large number of Muslims from around the world gather in Mecca for Hajj pilgrimage considered as the fifth pillar of the Islamic faith.”

The Muslim devotees are compelled to refrain from visiting Holy Mecca due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has enveloped the globe, the President said adding that, however, he believes that the Hajj festival this year too will be an occasion for them to embrace the greatness of Allah and the spirit of peaceful coexistence.

The Government of Sri Lanka being aware of the significance of Hajj festival has provided all necessary facilities for the Muslim community to engage in their religious observances, the President continued in his Eid al-Adha message.

“I am confident that the Muslim community in Sri Lanka which lived in peace and harmony with all the other communities throughout our history in accordance with the teachings of the holy Quran and contributed to the prosperity of this nation would continue that tradition in future as well. I wish every Muslim of Sri Lanka a happy Eid-ul-Adha festival.”