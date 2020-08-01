Campaigning for General Election ends at midnight tomorrow

-

Propaganda activities for the General Election 2020 must be concluded by midnight on the 02nd of August, says the Election Commission.

Accordingly, all types of propaganda activities, including conducting propaganda meetings, conducting pocket meetings or house meetings, visiting residences to canvas, distributing handbills, displaying advertising, placards at proclaimed party officers, and displaying posters, placards, banners will not be permitted during the ‘Silent Period’ which comes into effect 48 hours before the election.

It was previously agreed at the Party Secretaries’ meeting held on July 26 to grant approval for visiting residences to canvass and distribute handbills on August 03.

However, the Election Commission has elections laws relating to the Silent Period should come into effect with effect from midnight on August 02 as per usual, the chairman of the election body has said.

The decision has been made in consideration of the matters raised at the July 26 meeting, the disturbances encountered in the propaganda campaigns due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation, and on the basis of the prevailing legal implications, objections raised by various stakeholders, the risk of setting bad precedence, the disturbances that may cause to religious observances on August 03 as it is a Full moon Poya day, activities related to the election, and the resultant security concerns as police officers will have been called for election duties.