158 contacts of Lankapura COVID-19 case negative to virus

A group of persons who closely associated with the COVID-19 case from Lankapura have tested negative for the virus.

The PCR test results of 158 contacts of the said coronavirus patient were received last night (31), confirming that they are virus-free, Anuradhapura District’s Epidemiologist, Dr. P. Sanjaya said.

They were directed to PCT tests on Thursday (30) after an employee of the Lankapura Divisional Secretariat tested positive for COVID-19.

The case was detected when the entire staff of the Divisional Secretariat was subjected to a random PCR test session.

More contacts of virus-infected Lankapura District Secretariat employee were also directed to PCR tests yesterday (31), the Lankapura MOH Office said.

Anuradhapura District’s Epidemiologist urged any person who had closely associated with this coronavirus patient to get the PCR test done from the MOH Office.

In the meantime, the COVID-19 case detected yesterday (31), has been identified as the wife of the Lankapura District Secretariat employee who tested positive for the virus.

She had been at a quarantine facility when she was confirmed COVID-19 positive.

Accordingly, the total number of novel coronavirus cases confirmed in Sri Lanka reached 2,815. The Epidemiology Unit meanwhile stated that 2,391 patients recovered from the disease so far.